Junction City 19-year-old arrested, accused of selling drugs causing death

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Junction City accused of selling drugs that caused someone’s death has been arrested in Riley Co.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, officials arrested Noah Baker, 19, of Junction City, in Riley Co.

Officials noted that Baker was wanted on a Pottawatomie Co. warrant for the distribution of a controlled substance causing death.

As of Thursday, RCPD said Baker remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond. No other details about the incident have been released by officials.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Tyrell Timley, 26, appears in Shawnee Co. Court on Friday, May 18, 2018, where he was...
Man sentenced for 2014 Southeast Topeka murder dies in prison
Aaron Dody
USD 417 reaches agreement with embattled superintendent, names interim
Misty Lang
Medical emergency leads to woman’s arrest after drugs, alcohol, child found
Topekans raise concerns over homeless encampment in neighborhood
Topekans raise concerns over homeless encampment in neighborhood
Kylie Lewis-Gentry
Wanted woman arrested after found to be driving under the influence

Latest News

Lashawn Hodison
Wanted man arrested in Topeka after drugs allegedly found
KU officials said this is the highest KU Law's Moot Court Program has ranked and the first time...
KU School of Law’s Moot Court Program ranks in top 10 in nation for first time
FILE
Man accused of kidnapping back behind bars after violating court order
Jacob Keeler
Man arrested when drugs found after successfully outrunning police on bike