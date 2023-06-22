Junction City 19-year-old arrested, accused of selling drugs causing death

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Junction City accused of selling drugs that caused someone’s death has been arrested in Riley Co.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, officials arrested Noah Baker, 19, of Junction City, in Riley Co.

Officials noted that Baker was wanted on a Pottawatomie Co. warrant for the distribution of a controlled substance causing death.

As of Thursday, RCPD said Baker remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond. No other details about the incident have been released by officials.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.