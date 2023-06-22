Ill. man in Manhattan arrested after probation violation, custody interference

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Illinois man was arrested in Manhattan after a probation violation and alleged interference with parental custody.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, officials arrested Derrick Milton, 44, of Dolton, Ill., on a probation violation warrant.

Officials noted Milton was also arrested for interference with parental custody in connection to a 2021 case.

RCPD said that as of Thursday, Milton remains behind bars on a $17,000 bond.

Officials said no further details would be released.

