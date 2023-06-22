Hot and dry for most of NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another hot and dry day for most of NE Kansas, but some of us ended up with a little on the wet side to start off our Wednesday.

Regions south and west of the Manhattan area received some overnight showers and downpours that continued early into the morning hours of today. However, many areas such as Council Grove and Abilene received rainfall well into the early afternoon hours. This was caused by a slow moving pocket of rain, able to grab just enough moisture form the atmosphere to persist in dumping rain within the area.

The next 36-48 hours will likely be much drier, with lower moisture content and dewpoints across not just NE Kansas, but most of the state in general. We’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover for Thursday and Friday, but the chances of rain will remain low. It won’t be until Friday night that the threat for showers and storms becomes better defined.

For the weekend, chances of rain look to be evenly distributed, with Saturday in particular providing an elevated risk for strong storms. With NE Kansas being on the edge of this zone of elevated risk, confidence is not high at the moment, but it is something we’ll be watching closely over the next several days.

Regardless of rain chances, though, temperatures will stay high all throughout the next eight days, with highs staying around or above 90 degrees for the foreseeable future.

