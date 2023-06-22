Head-on collision with semi, vehicle fire cause man’s death on SE Kan. highway

MOUND CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision with a semi-truck along a southeast Kansas highway ended with one driver dead after his pickup truck caught fire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 85.9 on Kansas Highway 7 - about 6 miles south of Mound City - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1992 Ford F150 driven by Denver L. Reagan Jr., 45, of Blue Mound, had been headed south on the highway as a 1977 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Tom R. Snyder, 67, of Fulton, had been headed north.

KHP said Reagan’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the semi-truck head-on. The pickup then crashed into the southbound ditch due to the impact and caught fire.

Officials indicated that Reagan was pronounced deceased at the scene. They were unable to tell if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, Snyder escaped the crash without injury. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

