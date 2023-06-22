Head-on collision with semi, vehicle fire cause man’s death on SE Kan. highway

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUND CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision with a semi-truck along a southeast Kansas highway ended with one driver dead after his pickup truck caught fire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 85.9 on Kansas Highway 7 - about 6 miles south of Mound City - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1992 Ford F150 driven by Denver L. Reagan Jr., 45, of Blue Mound, had been headed south on the highway as a 1977 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Tom R. Snyder, 67, of Fulton, had been headed north.

KHP said Reagan’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the semi-truck head-on. The pickup then crashed into the southbound ditch due to the impact and caught fire.

Officials indicated that Reagan was pronounced deceased at the scene. They were unable to tell if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, Snyder escaped the crash without injury. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Tyrell Timley, 26, appears in Shawnee Co. Court on Friday, May 18, 2018, where he was...
Man sentenced for 2014 Southeast Topeka murder dies in prison
Aaron Dody
USD 417 reaches agreement with embattled superintendent, names interim
Misty Lang
Medical emergency leads to woman’s arrest after drugs, alcohol, child found
Topekans raise concerns over homeless encampment in neighborhood
Topekans raise concerns over homeless encampment in neighborhood
Cameron Carpenter
Abuse of Topeka victims’ dogs, threats lead to arrest of Lawrence man

Latest News

Spirit suspending production ahead of strike
FBI logo.
Former Kansas City FBI analyst sentenced for keeping classified documents
Kansas City police captain’s quick thinking helps save man, dogs from house fire
Kansas City police captain’s quick thinking helps save man, dogs from house fire
SNCO Parks and Rec celebrates skateboarding with night of contest, exhibition
SNCO Parks and Rec celebrates skateboarding with night of contest, exhibition