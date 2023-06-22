Got a dollar? Make a difference for kids!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The collective power of a single dollar is the idea behind the Just a Buck campaign.

Its benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee Co.

WIBW-TV’s digital sales manager Chris Fisher started Just a Buck several years ago. He joined Eric Maydew of Big Brothers Big Sisters on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the campaign and the difference it makes.

Chris said he came up with the idea as a way for everyone to contribute a small amount and, collectively, make a big difference. He chose BBBS as the recipient because he believes all children should have a chance.

BBBS fosters one-on-one mentorship. In Shawnee Co., Maydew said adult/child pairs are matched to spend two to four hours a month together. They also have a classroom-based program that runs through the school year.

In Shawnee Co., the organization has about 125 adult/child pairs, but another 250 kids are waiting to be matched.

You can give at 4kidsake.org/just-a-buck or you can mail a donation to WIBW TV, 631 SW Commerce Place in Topeka, 66615.

Donations by June 30 will be matched up to $30,000 by Lewis Automotive, Gardner Flooring, Topeka Periodontics and Interstate Battery.

