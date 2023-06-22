Get to know WIBW-TV’s new meteorologist Daniel McDonald

Daniel McDonald joined the WIBW-TV weather team this month, and shared a bit about himself on the Red Couch
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - He grew up in New Jersey, went to high school in California, and now, Daniel McDonald is starting his career in Kansas.

Daniel joined the WIBW-TV weather team this month. The University of Missouri graduate took a seat on the Red Couch during Eye on NE Kansas to help us get to know him a bit.

Watch the interview to learn how Daniel became interested in forecasting the weather, and where you might find him on his off time.

