Former Kansas City FBI analyst sentenced for keeping classified documents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former analyst with the FBI’s Kansas City Division is going to prison for illegally keeping classified documents.

The US Dept. of Justice says Kendra Kingsbury, 50, was given 46 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to the national defense. The DoJ says Kingsbury was an intelligence analyst for the Bureau from 2004 to 2017, during which time she improperly took 386 classified documents to her own home.

The Justice Department says an investigation into what Kingsbury was doing with the information led to more questions, even revealing several phone calls to and from multiple subjects of counterterrorism investigations. The FBI Omaha Field Office is still investigating that.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.