Former Jeff West, Topeka High football player talks commitment to Oklahoma

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORMAN, OK. (WIBW) - Danny Saili made his dream come true and will now play at the power five level.

Earlier this month, Saili committed to Oklahoma and will head their in the fall. Saili said he had other schools interested like K-State, Maryland and a few others but the Sooners is where he wanted to call home.

He attended Jeff West for three years and then finished his high school career at Topeka High. He said he never thought about going the JUCO route but Trojans heads coach Carlos Kelly recommended that for Saili and that’s what he did.

Saili played for Hutchinson Community College who is known to send many players to the DI level. He told 13 Sports that he didn’t start getting recruited until this spring and it was a fast process.

”When I played 6A football, I just took my skills to another level,” he said. “I had too or I wouldn’t standout so I feel like 6A football made me work on my craft more. I’m just looking forward to being on the team, having that family environment at Oklahoma and really just being a sooner and I’m just ready to be a DI athlete.”

He told 13 Sports he can’t thank his family enough in helping him pursue his dream and that Coach Kelly stuck by his side to elevate his game and career.

