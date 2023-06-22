Experts urge Kansans to ask for advice before interacting with wildlife

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Experts in wildlife rehabilitation are encouraging Kansans to reach out to them before attempting to relocate or rescue wild animals.

Dennis Dinwiddie, director of the Northeast Kansas Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says that the first thing to do when you encounter a wild animal believed to be sick, injured, or orphaned, is to call an expert in the area for advice.

“We say it’s best to ask for advice before you rescue it because you might not be rescuing it,” says Dinwiddie. “You might be moving it from the family unit it belongs to, the parents who are taking good care of it and teaching it how to be a wild animal.”

Dinwiddie says the only time you should remove an animal from the wild is when it has obvious injuries like bleeding or broken bones.

Additionally, Kansas does impose fines on people found to be keeping wild animals illegally.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks provides a list of wildlife rehabilitation centers in Kansas and their contact information. The Northeast Kansas Wildlife Rehabilitation Center can be reached directly at 785-575-1991.

