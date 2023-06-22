Excessive speed causes semi to roll after attempt to exit I-70 near JC

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Excessive speed has been blamed as the reason a semi-truck rolled over on an I-70 exit near Junction City in an early-morning collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Exit 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Raymond E. McNett, 50, of Plevna, had attempted to exit the interstate too quickly. The excessive speed caused the truck to roll over onto its driver’s side.

KHP noted that McNett was taken to Stormont Vail Health Fint Hills Campus with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

