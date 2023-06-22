Evergy’s staff volunteers to build climbing playground for the Topeka Zoo’s bears

13 News at Six
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s bear enclosure has a new feature.

Evergy’s Green Team volunteered to put together a new climbing structure and a hammock for the bears. Evergy also offered to have the volunteers upgrade the signs and remove some vegetation and fences for the Zoo.

Some Evergy employees stopped by the Zoo the previous week to help set the posts for the structure and on Thursday, June 22, Evergy’s interns were tasked to finish the project. Jason Schwartz, Evergy’s Green Team coordinator, said there were about 35 interns helping on Thursday each learning about the industry while helping the company’s community projects.

“[Evergy] gives them some different education, so they visit different plants, different things,” said Schwartz. “So, one of the things they look forward to every year is they do a green team project with us. So, we will have half of the interns in here this week at the Topeka Zoo, then we will have the other half at the Kansas City Zoo building some similar things over there next week.”

According to Schwartz, the great part about the new climbing structure is how they recycle used power poles.

“The neat thing about this project and all kinds of projects that we do are that all the lumber that we are using is recycled power poles, so everything that you see out there is at no cost to anyone,” said Schwartz. “When a transmission line rebuild goes through, we use the old poles and then turn them into dimensional lumber. The only expense we will have are some of the hardware, some of the bolts and screws that we are using to fasten it all together.”

The bears were released back into their habitat around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

New bill puts emphasis on American-grown food for international aid
LKPD Chief appointed to Kansas commission to oversee law enforcement training
Topeka Fire Dept. recognizes recent promotions, retirements
Evergy’s staff volunteers to build climbing playground for the Topeka Zoo’s bears