Emporia Zoo welcomes guests to visit newborn hedgehogs

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The zoo in Emporia has welcomed guests to come visit the Mission Madagascar habitat and say hello to its newest arrivals, baby Hedgehog Tenrecs.

Emporia’s David Traylor Zoo has announced that on Friday, June 16, three baby Hedgehog Tenrecs were successfully given birth to. As of Thursday, the mother and babies continue to do well.

Zoo staff noted that Hedgehog Tenrecs are native to a small Madagascar island and are covered with spines that range in color from white to black. Fine hairs also cover their paws and bellies while their tails are barely visible.

Officials indicated that adult tenrecs are between five and a half to seven inches long and are primarily nocturnal. The babies are also relatively undeveloped at birth but become independent after a single month.

The Zoo said Hedgehog Tenrecs are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. It also said this is the third birth of this species at the zoo within the habitat since it opened in 2016.

Guests can visit the Mission Madagascar habitat to see the zoo’s newest arrivals.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.