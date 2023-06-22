Early-morning Central Topeka disturbance leads to one man’s arrest

Justin Rupnicki
Justin Rupnicki(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning disturbance in Central Topeka led to one man’s arrest when it was found he got into a physical fight with a woman he knew.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, officials were called to a disturbance in the 300 block of SW Lindenwood Ave.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Justin D. Rupnicki, 31, of Topeka, had gotten into a physical altercation and battered a woman he knew.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Rupnicki was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated domestic battery
  • Domestic battery
  • Assault
  • Criminal restraint
  • City of Topeka warrant

As of Thursday, Rupnicki no longer remains behind bars as his $1,640 bond for his warrant and his $7,500 bond for the other crimes have been posted.

