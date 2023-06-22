Driver loses consciousness along I-70 causing pickup to crash into guardrail

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital after she lost consciousness while driving along I-70 in western Kansas and her pickup crashed.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound I-70 and County Road 6 in Thomas Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by Sheri O’Neal, 57, of Colby, had been headed east on the interstate when O’Neal lost consciousness and hit the guardrail.

KHP noted that the pickup continued to drive against the guard rail until it ended where the truck then crashed into the south ditch.

Officials said O’Neal was taken to Citizens Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Officials have not said why O’Neal may have lost consciousness.

