Dick makes noise with red carpet NBA Draft outfit

Kansas’ Gradey Dick made noise on the red carpet Thursday night.
Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of...
Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 62-60 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN (KCTV) - Many stars that took the hardwood this past season await to fulfill the dream of hearing their name drafted into the NBA Thursday evening.

The 2023 NBA Draft is set to take place Thursday night 7 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Gradey Dick, Keyontae Johnson, Kobe Brown and Jalen Wilson are all among the local players that await to hear their names on the NBA stage Thursday night.

Former Kansas Jayhawk Gradey Dick is projected to hear his name early in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft and his outfit is ready to walk the ruby-red carpet.

Dick is flashing ruby red this evening as a tribute to where the Wichita native calls home.

“I’m from Kansas. Dorothy has her little slippers so I have my suit,” Dick said in a pre-draft fit check video featuring a Wizard of Oz reference.

The bling is paired with a custom chain, The Our Georges from Christian Louboutin and frames from Dolce & Gabbana. The glasses and shoes alone run over $1,500.

The entire Dick family also posed for the camera ahead of dinner with Commissioner Adam Silver this afternoon. And KU head coach Bill Self approved of the outfit as well.

Dick is widely expected to be a first-round pick, and many are saying he should be selected in the lottery.

READ MORE: Where local college products are projected in the 2023 NBA Draft

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Tyrell Timley, 26, appears in Shawnee Co. Court on Friday, May 18, 2018, where he was...
Man sentenced for 2014 Southeast Topeka murder dies in prison
Misty Lang
Medical emergency leads to woman’s arrest after drugs, alcohol, child found
Aaron Dody
USD 417 reaches agreement with embattled superintendent, names interim
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Kylie Lewis-Gentry
Wanted woman arrested after found to be driving under the influence

Latest News

Former Jeff West and Topeka High football player Danny Saili
Former Jeff West, Toepka High football player commits to Oklahoma
K-State's Cam Carter and Nae'Qwan Tomlin
K-State MBB visits Washburn MBB Camp
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes up for trio of awards at 2023 ESPYS
The KC Current renderings for its downtown stadium
Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team