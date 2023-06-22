Department of Commerce accepting nominations for Kansas Business Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2023 To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards.

Officials from the Kansas Department of Commerce said the popular annual awards program recognizes companies and individuals around the state for the positive impact they make on their communities and the Kansas economy. The nominations portal will accept nominations through July 20.

Staff at Kansas Department of Commerce indicated this year’s banquet and award ceremony will be Oct 12 at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center in Wichita, Kan.

“It is important to celebrate the successes of Kansas companies and businesspeople who not only are driving the state economy but uplifting their local communities,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “To The Stars recognizes the entrepreneurial spirit and achievement that are on display daily throughout our great state. I would encourage everyone to nominate a company or individual for this notable honor.”

Companies, organizations and individuals can be nominated in the following categories:

AgriBusiness – companies that stand out in the agribusiness industry – including agricultural production, products and services, and agri-tourism

Apprenticeship Champions and Partners – companies and other entities that excel providing registered apprenticeship programs in Kansas

Business Innovation – companies from any sector incorporating innovative technologies in their business

Healthcare/Nonprofit – noteworthy services provided by either healthcare facilities or nonprofit organizations

Manufacturing/Distribution – outstanding achievement for companies large and small involved in manufacturing and distribution

Non-Traditional Talent Pools – companies that have gone above and beyond to hire those with prior involvement in the justice system, youth, seniors or individuals with disabilities

Retail/Service – exceptional performance by businesses selling goods, products and/or services

Under 30 Entrepreneurs – young entrepreneurs achieving business success under the age of 30

Welcome Back – entrepreneurs and businesspeople who once left Kansas but have returned to make their mark in the Sunflower State

Officials with the Kansas Department of Commerce said the department will announce both the prestigious Governor’s Award of Excellence winner and the 2023 Exporter of the Year during the banquet and awards ceremony.

“There is no shortage of success stories in Kansas communities large and small,” Commerce Assistant Secretary of Business Development Nadira Hazim-Patrick said. “Spotlighting the best of the best is what To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards is all about.”

To learn more about To The Stars: Kansas Businesses Awards award categories, view past winners and to nominate a business or businessperson, including your own, click HERE.

