Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes up for trio of awards at 2023 ESPYS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have the potential to add even more hardware to the trophy case after being nominated for three separate awards on sports’ largest awards stage.

The ESPY Awards, or Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly, has taken place annually since 1993. This year, they will be broadcast on July 12 at 7 p.m. on ABC. Athletes and invitees will be able to attend in person at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Congratulations to @PatrickMahomes on being nominated for Best Male Athlete, Best NFL Player and member of the Best Team at the 2023 ESPYs! pic.twitter.com/RV4lb3ANDV — Equity Sports (@EquitySports) June 21, 2023

Mahomes took home best NFL Player in 2019 and is nominated for Best NFL Player again, as well as Best Athlete (Men’s Sports). The Super Bowl championship crew as a whole is nominated for Best Team.

Results, which are based off fan voting, can be found here.

