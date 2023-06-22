Benefit planned to honor man killed in Christmas Day wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family and friends of a Topeka man who died in a Christmas Day single-vehicle wreck need some help to raise money for the victim’s headstone.

The family of Brett Joynt will hold a motorcycle benefit ride on Saturday, June 24, so they can purchase a headstone for Brett. The goal is to raise $1,800.

Brett’s sister, Cassandra Joynt, says her family is still mourning their loss. Brett passed away last Christmas in a vehicle accident in Southeast Topeka.

“He was hanging out with some friends, and they were taking another friend home,” said Cassandra. “And his friend Justice that was driving, he was not going the speed limit and hit some black ice, and that’s how they wrecked.”

Criminal charges, including murder, were filed against Justice Cox, of Topeka, on May 10 for his alleged role in the crash that killed Joynt and injured two others.

Cassandra said she misses the presence of her brother and believed he was a good person.

”If anybody were to ask who Brett was or how he was as a person, they would say nothing but good things, and he was an Oakland legend, he went to this skate park in Oakland, and there were a lot of kids that looked up to him, and he was a great kid in high school, in ROTC, and he was just... There is not one bad thing anybody can say about Brett,” said C. Joynt. “He deserves the best headstone because it’s the last thing that we are gonna be able to do for Brett, and he deserves it.”

Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m. The ride begins at noon at the Kickstart Saloon on 2521 N Kansas Ave. and will end there as well. Cassandra says they are asking for $25 per bike and $30 per car. There will be a silent auction, raffles, and food for attendees after the ride.

The ride will include stops at several bars in the area. The route includes:

Cassandra says the fundraising event will honor her brother’s love for motorcycles. Something she hopes to incorporate in a new headstone.

“With the headstone and how we are designing it, we’re going to put obviously a lot of things about him that he loved, like motorcycles and skateboarding,” said Cassandra. “Just to have a headstone for him so people... when you drive by, you can see his headstone from the street.”

