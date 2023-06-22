Automotive dealership becomes sponsor for Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Automotive dealership Cable Dahmer of Topeka becomes the new Box Office sponsor for Stormont Vail Events Center.

Officials with the Stormont Vail Events Center said in a press release that as the Box Office Naming Rights sponsor of the center, Cable Dahmer of Topeka aims to strengthen community engagement and support local events, bringing people together for memorable experiences.

The Stormont Vail Events Center is a venue in Topeka, renowned for hosting many entertainment, sports and cultural events throughout the year. The center’s commitment to providing experiences aligns with Cable Dahmer of Topeka’s core values.

Staff at the Stormont Vail Events Center indicated through this sponsorship, Cable Dahmer of Topeka demonstrates its dedication to supporting the local community and enriching the lives of its residents. As a trusted automotive dealership, Cable Dahmer of Topeka has built a reputation for providing top-notch customer service and quality vehicles to individuals and families in Topeka and the surrounding areas. This partnership further solidifies the company’s commitment to its customers, extending beyond the showroom and into the heart of the community.

“We are thrilled to become the official Box Office sponsor of the Stormont Vail Events Center,” said Chris Spargo, General Manager at Cable Dahmer of Topeka. “This partnership represents our deep-rooted commitment to the Topeka community and our desire to contribute to its vibrant cultural landscape. We look forward to collaborating with the Stormont Vail Events Center team to create exceptional experiences for everyone who visits this incredible venue.”

As the Box Office Naming Rights sponsor, Cable Dahmer of Topeka will be featured throughout the Stormont Vail Events Center, showcasing their commitment to excellence and community involvement, particularly through their Million Meal Mission. The partnership will allow both entities to collaborate on exciting initiatives, such as exclusive events and charitable endeavors aimed at creating memories and fostering a strong sense of community spirit.

OVG Global Partnerships initiated and negotiated this partnership on behalf of the Stormont Vail Events Center. The Stormont Vail Events Center is thrilled to welcome Cable Dahmer of Topeka as its Box Office Naming Rights sponsor and looks forward to a fruitful collaboration. Together, they are likely to elevate the event experience for Topeka residents and visitors alike, while promoting the values of community, unity and entertainment.

For more information about Cable Dahmer of Topeka and its services, visit their website. To stay up-to-date with the latest events and activities at the Stormont Vail Events Center, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.