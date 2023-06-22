$5 million set to be invested to bridge Kansas’ digital divide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $5 million is set to be invested in Kansas to bridge the digital divide through the Broadband Acceleration Grant 3.0 program.

The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Thursday, June 22, that the Sunflower State continues to push toward bridging the digital divide as it launches the Broadband Acceleration Grant Program 3.0. The application window will open for submissions the week of June 26.

“We recognize the urgent need to bridge the digital divide so households and businesses across Kansas can succeed now and in the future,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of the Department of Commerce, David Toland. “With the wide range of entities that are eligible for these funds, we are encouraging collaboration and innovative approaches to getting more Kansans and communities connected.”

Backed by a $5 million investment from the IKE Program, the Department noted that the grant program is meant to provide high-quality and reliable broadband access throughout Kansas. It also prioritizes unserved areas, economically distressed communities and areas with a compelling need.

“The Broadband Acceleration Grant Program shows how the IKE Program can leverage partnerships to help keep Kansas moving,” said Calvin Reed, Acting Secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). “The ability to access broadband empowers Kansas communities to meet the critical needs of businesses and citizens today and for years to come.”

The Department indicated that the program exemplifies the state’s commitment to an inclusive and connected future. Through investments in broadband infrastructure, Kansas aims to improve the lives of residents and foster economic growth across all communities. Key highlights include:

A maximum grant funding request of $1 million

A qualifying program speed of 100/20 Megabits Per Second (Mbps)

A 50% matching fund requirement, including the possibility of an in-kind match of up to 50% of the required match

“Through this program, we are empowering communities to enhance their digital infrastructure, driving economic growth and fostering greater opportunities for all residents,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Office of Broadband Development. “By leveraging these grants, we can expand broadband access, narrow the digital divide and unlock the full potential of our state’s diverse regions.”

Officials said applicants are required to be authorized to provide broadband services in the proposed area. Those eligible include:

Political subdivisions or entities of political subdivisions

Tribal governments

Corporations

Limited liability companies

Co-operatives

Electric utilities

Partnerships or other business entities

Non-profit organizations

Those authorized to provide broadband services in the proposed service area

The Department noted that applications open on June 27 and will close on Aug. 8. For more information or to apply, click HERE.

