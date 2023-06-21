Zach Clemence to return to Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After announcing he would transfer in March, Zach Clemence will be back in Lawrence for the 2023-2024 season.

Clemence will redshirt this season and he’s now enrolled in classes at KU and has returned to campus. Clemence verbally committed to play at UC Santa Barbara but never enrolled in classes and was at home in San Antonio.

Zach Clemence will redshirt this season, and he's back on campus. Self said he never transferred he was just at home in San Antonio. #kubball — Vince Lovergine (@Vince_Lovergine) June 20, 2023

Self says he hopes he'll be able to practice today. #kubball https://t.co/ehpxxiRrr0 — Vince Lovergine (@Vince_Lovergine) June 20, 2023

Clemence will be on a scholarship which puts Kansas at 11 players. Last season, Clemence played in 20 games, averaging 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, averaging just under six minutes a game.

