Zach Clemence to return to Kansas

Kansas forward Zach Clemence (21) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas forward Zach Clemence (21) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After announcing he would transfer in March, Zach Clemence will be back in Lawrence for the 2023-2024 season.

Clemence will redshirt this season and he’s now enrolled in classes at KU and has returned to campus. Clemence verbally committed to play at UC Santa Barbara but never enrolled in classes and was at home in San Antonio.

Clemence will be on a scholarship which puts Kansas at 11 players. Last season, Clemence played in 20 games, averaging 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, averaging just under six minutes a game.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Overnight homicide in Southwest Topeka
Officials investigate an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Topeka in June 18, 2023.
No suspect, victim identified following interviews into Father’s Day homicide
FILE
Man arrested after found illegally hunting, fishing in Southeastern Kansas
FILE - State Rep. Molly Baumgardner receives a letter with suspicious white powder inside
Kansans warned to remain wary of mail following white powder reports

Latest News

Cair Paravel's new boy's basketball coach Chip Kueffer
Chip Kueffer ready for first head coaching gig at CPLS
Former Emporia State guard Austin Downing
Former ESU men’s basketball player hosts second annual Special Needs Camp
Emporia State's new women's tennis coach, CyCy Peyroche
Interim tag removed from Emporia State’s CyCy Peyroche
FILE
Shawnee Co. celebrates National Skateboarding Day with exhibition, contest