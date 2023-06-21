Wednesday forecast: Staying hot despite more clouds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite more clouds and low chances for rain at times the rest of the work week, most spots will remain dry and still hot. The greater chance of rain is still being monitored for Saturday with extreme heat next week.

Taking Action:

With the heat this week, make sure you’re staying safe. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind. If you think this week has been hot, it’s expected to get even hotter next week.

Rain chances remain low the rest of the work week with the highest chance in north-central KS this morning then possibly again Thursday night into Friday morning.

While there is a better chance of rain Saturday, it’s still not a guarantee so don’t cancel outdoor plans just yet. Keep checking back daily for updates.



While there does remain differences in the models with respect to cloud cover and rain chances. It’s overall going to be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most areas through Friday and most spots will remain dry especially for areas east of a line from Marysville down through Manhattan and Council Grove. Areas west of that line have the highest chance for rain.

Normal High: 87/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance for showers/storms this morning in north-central KS. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds SE/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds SE/E 5-10 mph. One model does still indicates some rain out toward central KS in the morning so may impact north-central KS again.

A slightly better chance for rain will exist in north-central KS Thursday night into Friday morning with highs back in the upper 80s-low 90s with most of the day dry.

Rain develops Friday night and lasts into Saturday evening however models differ on extent of rain (how heavy and how widespread). This will determine highs on Saturday. Those with more rain will be closer to the low 90s and possibly in the 80s but those that stay dry could be in the mid to even upper 90s. Storms do have the potential to be strong to severe Saturday as well so another reason to keep checking back for updates.

Sunday also remains uncertain with temperatures and when the timing of a cold front pushes through. Could range anywhere from upper 80s to mid 90s.

Monday will likely be the ‘coolest’ day of the week but still remaining hot and around 90°. Highs will be warming up each day and depending on clouds and possible rain especially beginning Wednesday highs could reach the mid-upper 90s Wednesday through Friday of next week. There also remains uncertainty on a possible cold front next Friday between the long range models. Bottom line be reach for this heat wave to continue and get even hotter by mid week.

