Washburn University alum wins first place award for LGBTQ+ documentary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University alumnus won a first-place award in the college documentary category of the 2023 Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) Student Awards contest.

Washburn University officials said alumnus Kris Bailey’s documentary, “I Am... Brihanna Jayde,” follows the life of a man named Nathaniel who works as a barber and is passionate about performing as a drag queen.

Bailey took on the director, producer, sound designer, and editor roles when creating the documentary. The film took four months to make despite a temporary halt in production. He was determined to bring attention to issues that members of the drag community face and the discrimination against LGBTQ+ people.

“People have this perception about what he [Nate] does or what he is like when really, he is just a regular guy. I hope people that have a certain perception of drag can watch my documentary and see a new side of it,” said Bailey.

Washburn University officials said the annual KAB Student Awards contest allows high school and full-time college students to enter their work in categories, such as 60 seconds or less commercial, feature, general news story, podcast, documentary, and more.

According to Washburn University officials, Bailey participated in a non-traditional path. He originally earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s degree in counseling and student development from Kansas State University. While pursuing a minor in English, scheduling conflicts prompted him to take a break. It wasn’t until after the COVID-19 pandemic that Bailey enrolled at Washburn University to pick up where he left off. During his time in isolation, he started reading and practicing poetry and decided it would be a good idea to pursue a degree in English.

Bailey earned a bachelor’s degree in English with an emphasis in creative writing and a minor in film and video in December 2022.

“What made me want to come back to school was that I had a passion for writing in all forms and I didn’t feel like I had an adequate enough education in English to be proficient in it,” said Bailey. “I looked up what Washburn had to offer since it was the nearest school to me and was super impressed with what I saw online about the English department.”

Bailey’s love of writing and interest in movies compelled him to branch out and take a documentary and filmmaking class with Dr. Sam Finch to fill some credits. , lecturer in the mass media department at Washburn.

“Kris went from having no film and video classes under his belt to taking a 400-level class, which is pretty impressive,” said Finch. “He was always attentive in class and brought creativity to the project. It was nice to see someone take an interest in an area that wasn’t their major.”

Bailey was invited to be a judge at Washburn’s WIFI Film Festival where he met Dr. Maria Stover, professor and chair of mass media at Washburn. She encouraged him to join the mass media department.

“When you talk to Kris, you can hear how passionate he is about film. Our conversation naturally led to the mass media department and how he should minor in film and video,” said Stover.

Bailey took chances and found success.

“My philosophy is when someone sees something in you, don’t turn down any opportunities they send your way. You have to take those chances,” said Bailey.

According to the staff at Washburn University, Bailey’s documentary placed first in the college documentary division and best cinematography in the overall documentary category at the 2023 WIFI Film Festival.

Bailey currently works as a grant writer at the nonprofit Wonder Workshop Children’s Museum in Manhattan, Kan. He aspires to create documentaries and film projects full-time.

“I want to go out and do more compelling documentaries that focus on marginalized voices,” said Bailey. “There are so many people that don’t get to tell their story that need to be heard.”

Watch Bailey’s documentary, “I Am… Brihanna Jayde,” on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.