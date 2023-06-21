Topeka’s only David’s Bridal location is closing

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The only David’s Bridal location in the capital city of Kansas is closing in June.

Several signs posted on the front door say David’s Bridal store on 1530 SW Wanamaker Rd. will make its final sales in late June. No exact date was released at this time.

Until then, the store will host a sale with items up to 70 % off. Some signs on display at the location even say some fixtures, furniture, and equipment are for sale.

David’s Bridal announced in April 2023 that the company had filed for bankruptcy and would lay off more than 9,000 of its more than 10,000 employees.

Based on David’s Bridal’s website, it has about 300 stores across the U.S., and the company announced in late May it was closing 52 of them.

