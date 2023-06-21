Topekans raise concerns over homeless encampment in neighborhood

Councilmember Christina Valdiva-Alcala noted people in her district have raised similar issues in recent months.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of a Topeka neighborhood say they are running out of options, and patience for the unhoused individuals who have set up next to their homes.

”Our whole block is armed, so the first time in 20 years, we’re packing a gun to mow the yard,” said Katie Towers.

Other residents of the same neighborhood shared their experiences, and showed pictures and videos of the encampment to Topeka’s Governing Body.

The council had a discussion on homelessness on the agenda a few weeks ago, but postponed it.

