Topeka Ranked 39th of the 149 best-run cities in the country

By Callie Holthaus
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka was ranked 39th out of 149 of the best-run cities in the country in a new study by Wallethub.

The study looked at 149 of the most populated cities in the United States and analyzed how well public officials invest the city budget into public services. Researchers looked at six categories:

  • Financial stability
  • Education
  • Safety
  • Health
  • Economy
  • Infrastructure and pollution

Each category comes with its own metrics, whereby cities were graded on a 100-point scale to reflect the quality of services offered. The weighted average of each metric was used to determine a “Quality of City Services” score, which was then divided by the cities total budget per capita to find the “Score per Dollar Index.”

The Score per Dollar index was then used to rank each city in the study.

Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership, says the 39th place ranking came as no surprise.

“We find ourselves on a lot of different rankings and so to find out that our city and our government is one of the best run,” Pivarnik said. “We’re really very focused on a lot of big things.”

Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller commended the work of the city council.

“We just finished our capital budget and we really do work hard on those,” said Hiller. “There’s a real commitment to a balance of investing in our community

