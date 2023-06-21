Topeka city council hears update on city property appraisals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council received an update on the city’s property appraisals at Tuesday’s meeting.

Commercial properties increased in value by 7.4 percent, and the residential market saw a nearly 14 percent increase. That averages out to a 12-point-83 percent increase overall, while the total assessed value of the city, $1.3 million, increased 10.7 percent.

Using an example of a proposed 2024 budget using a base 10 percent assessment increase, Shawnee County Appraiser Steve Bauman indicated the city could decrease the mill levy to reach the same $50 million budget as this year.

The governing body will use the information as it begins budget discussions in July and August.

You can watch the full presentation below, or read it here.

