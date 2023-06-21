Topeka boy injured after attempt to wrangle neighbor’s dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boy in the Capital City is recovering after an attempt to wrangle his neighbor’s dog landed him in the hospital following a dog attack.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of NE Paramore St. with reports of an animal bite.

When officials transferred the call to AMR, they said they found a juvenile boy that had been mauled by a dog.

TPD said the boy was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The mother of the boy tells 13 NEWS that her son saw a neighbor’s dog had gotten out of their yard and went to take the canine home. However, the dog attacked the boy instead.

Injuries included deep gashes to the boy’s arms and face, covering his eye. Officials did not say what happened to the dog.

