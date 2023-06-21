Threats with weapon at South Topeka hotel land one man behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning disturbance at a South Topeka hotel that included threats and a weapon has put one man behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, officials were called to the Relax Inn at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Joel Medlock II, 34, of Topeka, had threatened those inside the business with a weapon. He also refused to identify himself.

TPD said Medlock was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault and interference with law enforcement. He remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond with a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Officials noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

