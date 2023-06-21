TBT releases field and matchups for 2023 Wichita Super Regional

Jul 22, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA;
Jul 22, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA;(©KellyRoss | ©KellyRoss)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – announced the bracket for this year’s tournament.

AfterShocks, the Wichita State alumni team, and Mass Street, the Kansas alumni team, will serve as the featured teams for the Wichita Super Regionals, which comprises two separate eight-team events. The games will take place at Charles Koch Arena from July 19-23. Charles Koch Arena will also host a TBT quarterfinals game on July 25.

AfterShocks, the number one seed in their regional, is organized by former Wichita State basketball players Zach Bush, JR Simon, and Garrett Stutz. Bush will continue to be the team’s head coach. AfterShocks’ roster currently includes:

  • Conner Frankamp (2015-18)
  • Markis McDuffie (2015-19)
  • Darral Willis (2016-18)
  • Samajae Haynes-Jones (2017-19)
  • Asbjorn Midtgaard (2017-20)
  • Trey Wade (2019-21)
  • Alterique Gilbert (2020-21)
  • Marcus Lee (Kentucky/Cal-Berkeley)
  • Tyrus McGee (Iowa State)
  • Jordan Parks (North Carolina Central)

The rest of the region includes:

  • #2 seed Purple & Black (Kansas State alumni): The Kansas State alumni team features Jacob Pullen, Henry Walker, Kamau Stokes, and Marcus Foster, amongst other former Kansas State players.
  • #3 seed Team Arkansas (Arkansas alumni)
  • #4 seed Beale Street Boys (Memphis alumni)
  • #5 seed Broad Street Birds (Temple alumni)
  • #6 seed Ram Up (Colorado State alumni)
  • #7 seed DaGuys STL
  • #8 seed B1 Ballers

AfterShocks will take on the #8 seed B1 Ballers in the team’s first-round game on Thursday, July 20 at 8 p.m. If the AfterShocks advance to the second round, they will face the winner of #4 seed Beale Street Boys and #5 seed Broad Street Birds on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. The regional championship game for the AfterShocks bracket will be Sunday, July 23 at 4 p.m.

Mass Street is organized by Mass Street Collective, the Name, Image and Likeness collective for University of Kansas student-athletes. Former Kansas stars and current NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris will serve as the team’s coaches. Initial commitments include:

  • Keith Langford (2001-05)
  • Mario Little (2008-11)
  • Tyshawn Taylor (2008-12)
  • Thomas Robinson (2009-12)
  • Jamari Traylor (2012-16)
  • Marcus Garrett (2017-21)
  • Dedric Lawson (2018-19)

The rest of the region includes:

  • #2 seed Heartfire
  • #3 seed LA Cheaters
  • #4 seed Show Me Squad (Missouri alumni): The first year Missouri alumni team features Dree Gholston and Isiaih Mosley from this year’s Missouri NCAA Tournament team, in addition to other alumni like Jordan Geist, Jontay Porter, and Mitchell Smith. Phil Pressey will be the team’s head coach.
  • #5 seed Vegas Rebellion (UNLV alumni)
  • #6 seed Living The Dream
  • #7 seed Juco Products
  • #8 seed We Are D3

Mass Street will take on the #8 seed We Are D3 in the team’s first-round game on Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. If Mass Street advances to the second round, they will face the winner of #4 seed Show Me Squad (Missouri alumni) and #5 seed Vegas Rebellion (UNLV alumni) on Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. The championship game for Mass Street’s regional will be Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m.

The winner of the AfterShocks’ regional will take on the winner of Mass Street’s regional at Charles Koch Arena in TBT’s quarterfinals game on Tuesday, July 25, at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Wichita Super Regional or to purchase tickets, visit //TheTournament.com/Wichita.

