Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Stormont Vail Health’s closest teammates is just down the street.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.

The Library also has “Health Bags” that contain books that patrons may want to keep confidential. With the support of the bags, guests are able to check out books without feeling uncomfortable.

“We are all about creating a healthy community and obviously that’s what Stormont Vail is about as well. So, really were here to help provide quality information and they have that information,” said Public Services Manager Debbie Stanton. “So, it is really great to have that relationship with them.”

