Speeding vehicle hits skid steer in Kansas interstate construction zone

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle that had been speeding through an interstate construction zone collided with a skid steer after the driver lost control.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and Southwest Blvd. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Saturn Ion driven by Deajia Williams, 23, of Overland Park, was headed north on the interstate when Williams lost control due to her speed.

KHP said the Saturn, while in a construction zone, hit the holes in the roadway, spun out and hit a skid steer driven by Martin J. Reuter, 33, of Unadilla, Neb.

Officials said Williams was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. A juvenile was also present in her vehicle, however, officials have not released any other information.

Meanwhile, KHP noted that Reuter escaped the crash without injury.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.