The Salvation Army, Evergy partnership provides fans to Topeka families in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army and Evergy are providing fans to Topeka families in need.

The Salvation Army said people without access to an air conditioner or other means of staying cool during the hot and humid weather can receive fans starting at 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 28 at the Salvation Army located at 1320 SE 6th St. Continuing its annual donation, Evergy provided nearly 300 fans to be given away in Topeka and will have volunteers helping at the event.

Evergy Director of Corporate Social Impact Elizabeth Danforth shared a comment about Evergy’s partnership with the Salvation Army.

“Evergy and the Salvation Army have a longtime and critical partnership,” said Danforth. “This fan distribution and heat safety effort helps us reach some of the most vulnerable members of our communities and helps them stay safe during the summer heat.”

The Salvation Army indicated the fans are intended for people who do not have a fan or air conditioning in their home and are on very limited incomes. To help the most people, each household is eligible for one fan. The fans will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until all are handed out.

Evergy’s local gift of fans is part of a contribution of 2,600 fans being distributed throughout the communities it serves.

The Salvation Army said the fans help relieve sweltering summer heat, but some days finding an air-conditioned space is the safest option. Stay aware of these heat safety tips and signs of heat illness.

For heat safety:

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Ensure they have water and a shady place to rest.

Eat small meals and eat more often.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

The Salvation Army said excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Avoid this by drinking plenty of fluids and limiting drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

According to the Salvation Army, if someone is experiencing heat cramps in the legs or abdomen, get them to a cooler place, have them rest, lightly stretch the affected muscle and replenish their fluids with half a glass or four ounces of cool water every 15 minutes.

The Salvation Army indicated if a person is exhibiting symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness exhaustion, move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing an spray the person with water or apply cool, wet cloths or towles to the skin. Fan the person. If they are conscious, give them small amounts of cool water to drink. Make sure the person drinks slowly. Watch for changes in condition. If the person refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.

The Salvation Army said heat stroke is life-threatening. Signs of heat stroke include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist, changes in consciousness, vomiting, and high body temperature. Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number immediately if someone shows signs of heatstroke. Move the person to a cooler place. Quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, douse or spray the person with cold water, or cover the person with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.