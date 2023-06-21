Salina woman seriously injured after rollover crash west of Brookville

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina woman was seriously injured after an early-morning rollover crash ended in a pasture west of Brookville.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 15.5 on westbound K-140 - about 1 mile east of 29th Rd. - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1997 Ford Aspire driven by Taylor G. Wilson, 24, of Salina, had been headed west on the highway when the vehicle veered into the north ditch.

KHP noted that Wilson then overcorrected and went into the south ditch where the Ford rolled and crashed into a pasture.

Officials said Wilson was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

