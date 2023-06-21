Riley Co. Law Board tables RCPD budget discussion

The Riley County Law Board tabled the discussion about the 2024 budget for a special meeting within the next two weeks after the RCPD proposed a 2024 budget of $27.1 million.
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A future Special Law Board meeting will determine the Riley County Police Department budget.

The RCPD says the Law Board (Riley County Law Enforcement Agency) tabled the 2024 budget discussion for a special meeting within the next two weeks. The Law Board also requested that the agency further reduce what they’ve presented.

RCPD is proposing a $27.1 million budget — a $2.1 million (nearly 7.5%) — increase over last year.

Most of that increase comes from a 6.5% cost of living adjustment to employee salaries — totaling around $1.2 million.

The special meeting has yet to be scheduled but must occur before July 3rd.

Published 2024 Budget

  • Base Adjustments - $58,746
  • 6.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to employee salaries - $1,199,891
  • Salary Survey implementation - $847,304
  • Total increase over 2023 budget - $2,105,941
  • 2024 Published Budget - $27,157,433 (8.41% increase)
  • Carryover from 2023 budget – ($256,633)
  • 2024 Published Budget Realized Cost - $26,900,800 (7.38% increase)

The 2023 budget is $25,051,492 minus a carryover of $51,412 for a realized cost of $25,000,080.

