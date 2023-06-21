Report finds Kansas among states struggling the least to hire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found Kansas - along with most states in the Midwest - is among those that struggle to hire new employees the least.

With labor force participation at 62.6% as of Tuesday, June 21, - one of the lowest rates in decades - personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2023′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring.

To find which states struggle to hire new employees the most, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month available and the past years.

The report found Nebraska struggled the least in the region to hire as it ranked 39th overall. It had a job opening rate of 6% for the month of May and 6.24% for the previous 12 months.

Missouri quickly followed in the 38th position with an opening rate of 5.9% for May and 6.46% for the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, Kansas came in at 35th with a job openings rate of 6.1% for May and 6.2% for the past year.

Next, Oklahoma ranked 19th overall with a 6.7% May job openings rate and a 6.93% job openings rate for the past year.

Lastly, Colorado was found to struggle to hire the most as it ranked 2nd overall with a job openings rate of 7.8% for May and a job openings rate of 7.21% for the last 12 months.

The report found the states struggling to hire the most include:

Alaska Colorado Georgia New Mexico Montana

The report found the locations struggling to hire the least include:

New York New Jersey Washington, D.C. Connecticut California

