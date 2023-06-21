RCPD attempts to identify person who made fraudulent Best Buy purchases

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is attempting to identify an individual who made fraudulent Best Buy purchases.

Riley County Police Department officials said they are looking to identify the person in this video or photos who used a woman’s credit card to make fraudulent purchases at Best Buy. The purchases were worth approximately $4,600. The card was stolen at Marshalls on May 23.

Officials with the Riley County Police Department noted if anyone has any information about the identity of the person or the crimes, contact the RCPD or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.