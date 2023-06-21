RCPD attempts to identify person who made fraudulent Best Buy purchases

Riley County Police Department officials said they are looking to identify the person in this...
Riley County Police Department officials said they are looking to identify the person in this photo who used a woman’s credit card to make fraudulent purchases at Best Buy.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is attempting to identify an individual who made fraudulent Best Buy purchases.

Riley County Police Department officials said they are looking to identify the person in this video or photos who used a woman’s credit card to make fraudulent purchases at Best Buy. The purchases were worth approximately $4,600. The card was stolen at Marshalls on May 23.

Officials with the Riley County Police Department noted if anyone has any information about the identity of the person or the crimes, contact the RCPD or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigate a homicide in Topeka on June 18, 2023.
Victim of Topeka’s Father’s Day homicide identified as father of two
Kylie Lewis-Gentry
Wanted woman arrested after found to be driving under the influence
FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Kylin T. Goudeau, 21, of Topeka, is a person of interest in a shooting incident and TPD would...
Topeka Police find man wanted in connection to Southwest Topeka shooting
Matthew Tucker
Lake Shawnee campground disturbance leads to arrest of Topeka man

Latest News

Morris Co. USD 417 lets go of embattled superintendent, names interim
Morris Co. USD 417 lets go of embattled superintendent, names interim
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
The American Red Cross, BBB and SBA co-hosted a preparedness plan webinar
LaManda Broyles and Frank Votaw talk about an annual motorcycle ride to support the Topeka...
Motorcycle riders are on a mission for the Mission