Patching work set to close eastbound I-70 through Downtown Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patching work is scheduled to close the eastbound lane of I-70 through Downtown Topeka over the weekend with additional closures planned.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced that it will close the eastbound lanes of I-70 through Downtown Topeka on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, for pavement and patching work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

Crews said both eastbound lanes will be closed from Topeka Blvd. to SE 8th St. beginning at 4 a.m. on Saturday. The work is expected to be completed no later than 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Officials noted that the 1st St. exit will be the last open exit for drivers headed east. Through traffic will be rerouted via I-470 or Highway 75. Drivers can also use local streets to detour the construction work.

Meanwhile, westbound traffic will remain open but is still reduced to a single lane in the area. Additional closures are expected as more pavement patching is required on the viaduct. KDOT will continue to work with the City of Topeka to schedule closures.

Officials indicated that both directions of the interstate will continue to be reduced to a single lane until the construction of the viaduct’s replacement is complete. That project is set to begin in 2025.

