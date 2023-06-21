Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion

Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion.
Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris’ Left Bank on Wednesday that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said.

Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigate a homicide in Topeka on June 18, 2023.
Victim of Topeka’s Father’s Day homicide identified as father of two
FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Kylin T. Goudeau, 21, of Topeka, is a person of interest in a shooting incident and TPD would...
Topeka Police find man wanted in connection to Southwest Topeka shooting
Dorrie Dunham
Woman arrested after overnight vehicle fire in SE Topeka dubbed arson
Matthew Tucker
Lake Shawnee campground disturbance leads to arrest of Topeka man

Latest News

Matt Deutsch will be the next Managing Director of BT&Co., P.A., effective July 1.
BT&Co., P.A. selects next Managing Director
Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called...
32-year-old posed as student at 3 high schools in Boston, officials say
Disgraced social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother are due in a Romanian court.
Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges
Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.
Average gas price is cheaper than last year, report says