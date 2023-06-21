One arrested after burglary investigation leads officials to search Salina home

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a nearly-month-long burglary investigation in Dickinson Co. led them to search a home in Salina.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on May 19, officials were called to the 3600 block of Deer Rd. in a rural part of the county with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said the victim reported that items worth more than $3,000 had been stolen. The resulting investigation led them to a home in Salina where a search warrant was executed with the help of the Salina Police Department on May 25. Some of the stolen property was found during the search, however, no suspects were arrested.

Then, on Tuesday, June 13, the Sheriff’s Office said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Brian A. Dickerman, 40, of Salina, through the Dickinson Co. District Court for the burglary.

Officials said Dickerman was not found until Tuesday, June 20, when he was arrested by the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Saline Co. Jail on burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information about the location of the remaining stolen property should report it to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-535-8477.

