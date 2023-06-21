One appointed, 12 reappointed to committee overseeing case management system

Kansas Judicial Branch said the 13 members were appointed to the eCourt Steering Committee to...
Kansas Judicial Branch said the 13 members were appointed to the eCourt Steering Committee to oversee the implementation of a statewide centralized case management system.(wabi)
By Shayndel Jones
Jun. 21, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court appointed one new member and 12 reappointed members to a committee that oversees a case management system.

Officials with the Kansas Judicial Branch said the 13 members were appointed to the eCourt Steering Committee to oversee the implementation of a statewide centralized case management system.

The new Kansas eCourt case management system allows all district and appellate case data to reside on a single web-based platform, which will transform the way state courts serve the people of Kansas.

Kansas Judicial Branch staff said Lisa Paxton, director of the central payment center in the Office of Judicial Administration, was appointed to serve through June 30, 2024.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials noted Justice Dan Biles chairs the committee. He and other members were reappointed to serve terms through June 30, 2024.

  • Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger, Kansas Court of Appeals
  • Christine Blake, clerk of the Finney County District Court in the 25th Judicial District
  • Chief Judge Jeffery Gettler, 14th Judicial District, composed of Montgomery and Chautauqua counties
  • Kelly Johnson, court administrator, 4th Judicial District, composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties
  • Kelly O’Brien, chief information technology officer, Office of Judicial Administration
  • Kathy Oliver, clerk of the Riley County District Court in the 21st Judicial District
  • District Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan of the 10th Judicial District, composed of Johnson County
  • Doug Shima, clerk of the appellate courts
  • Stephanie Smith, judicial administrator, Office of Judicial Administration
  • Justice Caleb Stegall, Kansas Supreme Court, vice chair
  • District Magistrate Judge Debra Wright, serving in Mitchell County of the 12th Judicial District

