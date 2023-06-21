New paranormal circus set to haunt residents of the Capital City

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A show that promises to haunt and horrify will make its debut in the Capital City under the big top tent at Heartland Sports Park.

The new R-rated Paranormal Cirque will make its way to the Capital City at the beginning of July to frighten and surprise guests in a circus setting.

Between July 7 and 9, officials with Paranormal Cirque said the circus will haunt Topeka from Heartland Motorsports Park at 7530 SW Topeka Blvd.

Under the Clown Castle - a black and red big top tent - Paranormal Cirque has promised acrobats, illusionists, freaks, and mysterious creatures as well as all the elements of a normal circus but with a horrifying twist.

The show has been described as a crazy but fun fusion of Circus, theatre and cabaret in harmony that weaves between dreams, nightmares and fantasies.

Officials have warned that the show is rated R. A photo ID will be required and anyone under the age of 17 will be required to be accompanied by an adult. No one under the age of 13 will be allowed in.

Tickets cost between $15 and $60 for entry.

