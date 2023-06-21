New opportunity brings teachers together to create statewide lesson plans

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new opportunity will offer teachers $500 a piece to come together and create lesson plans that can be dispersed statewide and include engaging activities.

Kansas State University announced on Wednesday, June 21, that the Kansas Board of Regents has introduced a new self-paced literacy professional development opportunity for pre-K-12 educators. The program will also include a $500 stipend.

K-State noted that it will support the initiative’s website and content development as well as its communications and registrations.

According to the University, the opportunity is available to all educators in the Sunflower State in all grades and content areas. The grant will disperse $500 to each participant who completes modules and develops classroom applications and learning activities suitable for classes across the state.

Officials indicated that modules are set to open on July 10 and teachers are required to submit lesson plans, activities and self-reflection documents by Aug. 15. Those interested can register HERE.

K-State said the literacy modules cover phonological and phonemic awareness; phonics; syllable instruction; morphology; syntax; language; vocabulary and semantics; comprehension; assessments and interventions; and writing. Three other modules are available on English language learners, special education and dyslexia.

The University noted that its College of Education continues to work with education leaders to formalize the program through the website and communication efforts. K-State Global Campus continues to process the registration and will offer the modules.

K-State indicated that the content was created by reading experts from each Regent Institution, including Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University, University of Kansas, Wichita State University, and Washburn University.

For more information about the new opportunity, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigate a homicide in Topeka on June 18, 2023.
Victim of Topeka’s Father’s Day homicide identified as father of two
FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Kylin T. Goudeau, 21, of Topeka, is a person of interest in a shooting incident and TPD would...
Topeka Police find man wanted in connection to Southwest Topeka shooting
Dorrie Dunham
Woman arrested after overnight vehicle fire in SE Topeka dubbed arson
Matthew Tucker
Lake Shawnee campground disturbance leads to arrest of Topeka man

Latest News

Brian Dickerman
One arrested after burglary investigation leads officials to search Salina home
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 06-21-23
Heartland Motorsports Park: Events coming this summer 2023
Joel Medlock
Threats with weapon at South Topeka hotel lands one man behind bars