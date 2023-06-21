New opportunity brings teachers together to create statewide lesson plans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new opportunity will offer teachers $500 a piece to come together and create lesson plans that can be dispersed statewide and include engaging activities.

Kansas State University announced on Wednesday, June 21, that the Kansas Board of Regents has introduced a new self-paced literacy professional development opportunity for pre-K-12 educators. The program will also include a $500 stipend.

K-State noted that it will support the initiative’s website and content development as well as its communications and registrations.

According to the University, the opportunity is available to all educators in the Sunflower State in all grades and content areas. The grant will disperse $500 to each participant who completes modules and develops classroom applications and learning activities suitable for classes across the state.

Officials indicated that modules are set to open on July 10 and teachers are required to submit lesson plans, activities and self-reflection documents by Aug. 15. Those interested can register HERE.

K-State said the literacy modules cover phonological and phonemic awareness; phonics; syllable instruction; morphology; syntax; language; vocabulary and semantics; comprehension; assessments and interventions; and writing. Three other modules are available on English language learners, special education and dyslexia.

The University noted that its College of Education continues to work with education leaders to formalize the program through the website and communication efforts. K-State Global Campus continues to process the registration and will offer the modules.

K-State indicated that the content was created by reading experts from each Regent Institution, including Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University, University of Kansas, Wichita State University, and Washburn University.

For more information about the new opportunity, click HERE.

