New cookie experience set to open to customers in West Lawrence

FILE - Dirty Dough Cookies is set to open a location in Lawrence on Aug. 1, 2023.
FILE - Dirty Dough Cookies is set to open a location in Lawrence on Aug. 1, 2023.(Dirty Dough Cookies)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new cookie experience is set to open its doors to customers in West Lawrence just before classes are called back into session.

Dirty Dough Cookies has announced that it will open a signature restaurant in Lawrence on Aug. 1 to introduce a novel stuffed cookie experience to the city.

With the tagline, “Life gets messy. It’s better with cookies,” Dirty Dough said its cookies are freshly baked on location - from the inside out. Each cookie features a combination of layers, mix-ins and fillings inside the dough.

Officials noted the franchise is rapidly growing with a new location opening every weekend. Each location offers a large variety of cookies - even a new protein cookie - that range from standard stuffed chocolate chip to new weekly flavors like orange creamsicle, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cookies N Cream - loaded with Oreo chunks - and so many more.

Dirty Dough also mentioned the mental wellness initiative with its Life is Sweet Foundation. In every community a franchise is opened, a youth mental wellness center is also opened.

The Lawrence location is coming soon and will be located at 1540 Wakarusa Dr., Suite D.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigate a homicide in Topeka on June 18, 2023.
Victim of Topeka’s Father’s Day homicide identified as father of two
FILE
Unauthorized practice of law leads to Wichita lawyer’s indefinite suspension
Kylin T. Goudeau, 21, of Topeka, is a person of interest in a shooting incident and TPD would...
Topeka Police find man wanted in connection to Southwest Topeka shooting
Kylie Lewis-Gentry
Wanted woman arrested after found to be driving under the influence
Dorrie Dunham
Woman arrested after overnight vehicle fire in SE Topeka dubbed arson

Latest News

Matt Deutsch will be the next Managing Director of BT&Co., P.A., effective July 1.
BT&Co., P.A. selects next Managing Director
Contractors Garage provides storage workspaces for contractors, small business owners,...
Contractors Garage opened to the public with ribbon cutting
Cameron Carpenter
Abuse of Topeka victims’ dogs, threats lead to arrest of Lawrence man
FILE
Drivers warned to be cautious as work begins on road north of Saint George