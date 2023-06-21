New cookie experience set to open to customers in West Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new cookie experience is set to open its doors to customers in West Lawrence just before classes are called back into session.

Dirty Dough Cookies has announced that it will open a signature restaurant in Lawrence on Aug. 1 to introduce a novel stuffed cookie experience to the city.

With the tagline, “Life gets messy. It’s better with cookies,” Dirty Dough said its cookies are freshly baked on location - from the inside out. Each cookie features a combination of layers, mix-ins and fillings inside the dough.

Officials noted the franchise is rapidly growing with a new location opening every weekend. Each location offers a large variety of cookies - even a new protein cookie - that range from standard stuffed chocolate chip to new weekly flavors like orange creamsicle, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cookies N Cream - loaded with Oreo chunks - and so many more.

Dirty Dough also mentioned the mental wellness initiative with its Life is Sweet Foundation. In every community a franchise is opened, a youth mental wellness center is also opened.

The Lawrence location is coming soon and will be located at 1540 Wakarusa Dr., Suite D.

