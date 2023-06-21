Motorcycle riders are on a mission for the Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcycle riders are ready to rev their engines to support the work of the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Frank Votaw with A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas and LaManda Broyles, executive director of TRM Ministries, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the ride and why it’s important.

Votaw said this is the 31st year for the ride. He said it’s important to him because he has fallen on tough times in the past, and it was only thanks to support of friends and family that he did not end up homeless. He said it’s important to support those who work to help others.

Broyles said events like the motorcycle ride are critical in enabling TRM to support those who need it most, and they’re grateful for organizations like A.B.A.T.E.

The Rescue Mission Ride by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas - District #4 is Sunday, June 25. Registration begins at 1 p.m. at the ride leaves at 2 p.m. from 600 N. Kansas Ave. The ride travels through northeast Kansas, ending at Perry American Legion, where a meal will be available for purchase.

A donation of $20 per rider is requested to participate in the ride, with people encouraged to raise additional donations.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.