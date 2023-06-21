Morris Co. USD 417 lets go of embattled superintendent, names interim

Aaron Dody
Aaron Dody(USD 417)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The superintendent of Morris County Public Schools USD 417, who was under scrutiny for alleged misuse of COVID-19 funds, has been let go and a new interim superintendent has been named.

Morris County Schools USD 417 announced on Wednesday, June 21, that Nancy Meyer has been appointed as the Interim Superintendent and will serve the district through June 2024. She has extensive experience in leadership and a passion for public education.

USD 417 said it would like to welcome Meyer to the county and asks that the community welcome her and afford the transition patience as she takes the reigns.

“There are countless reasons to be excited about a bright future at Morris County USD 417 - our students, our staff and our community are made up of great people who take pride in their work,” said a District spokesperson.

The District made the announcement in a Facebook post which it has limited comments on.

Officials did not say why the decision to let go of previous superintendent Aron Dody was made. However, the district did say in February that it started to review his performance following allegations of misused COVID-19 relief funds.

As of noon on Wednesday, Emporia State Federal Credit Union continues to list Dody as the president of the 2023 Board of Directors.

