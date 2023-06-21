Medical emergency leads to woman’s arrest after drugs, alcohol, child found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A medical emergency at a West Topeka hotel led to the arrest of one woman after drugs and alcohol were found while a child was present.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, officers and crews from the Topeka Fire Department and AMR were called to the Quality Inn at 1240 SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of a medical call.

While at the scene, officials said they found an open container of alcohol and illegal narcotics. As a result, Misty L. Lang, 39, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated endangering a child

Driving while license suspended

Transporting an open container of liquor

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Possession of opiates

Officials did not say how the medical call was related to Lang’s arrest if at all.

Lang remains behind bars with no bond listed.

