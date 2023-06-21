Medical emergency leads to woman’s arrest after drugs, alcohol, child found

Misty Lang
Misty Lang(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A medical emergency at a West Topeka hotel led to the arrest of one woman after drugs and alcohol were found while a child was present.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, officers and crews from the Topeka Fire Department and AMR were called to the Quality Inn at 1240 SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of a medical call.

While at the scene, officials said they found an open container of alcohol and illegal narcotics. As a result, Misty L. Lang, 39, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated endangering a child
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Transporting an open container of liquor
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of opiates

Officials did not say how the medical call was related to Lang’s arrest if at all.

Lang remains behind bars with no bond listed.

