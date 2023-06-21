Man with warrant stopped, arrested after drugs found in his possession

Timothy Weaver
Timothy Weaver(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested a man seen in the Capital City who was known to have a felony warrant out for his arrest after drugs were found in his possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16, officials were on patrol in the area of NE Seward and NE Sumner Rd. when they spotted a suspect who had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

When officials stopped the man, later identified as Timothy L. Weaver, 34, of Topeka, they said they found illegal drugs in his possession and arrested him.

Weaver was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Distribution of heroin or certain stimulants - more than 100 grams
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a weapon - convicted of a person or drug felony, firearm used in a crime

As of Wednesday, Weaver remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on June 29.

