Man sentenced for 2014 Southeast Topeka murder dies in prison

LARNED, Kan. (WIBW) - The man sentenced for the 2014 Southeast Topeka murder of a man connected to a separate killing has died in prison.

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday afternoon, June 21, that Larned State Correctional Facility inmate Cortez Timely passed away at the facility earlier that morning. His cause of death remains pending further investigation and autopsy results.

Per protocol, KDOC said when a resident dies in its custody, the death is investigated by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. That investigation remains ongoing.

Officials noted that Timely, 33, was serving a sentence for murder in the first degree, three counts of drug possession and one misdemeanor of interference with law enforcement from Shawnee Co. He was admitted as an inmate on June 11, 2018.

Timely was sentenced to prison for the 2014 murder of Jermel Ramond Robbins Sr. in southeast Topeka. Robbins had also been named in the murder of Tiffany Davenport-Ray who had been newly married and a passenger in her husband’s car.

