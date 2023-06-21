LULAC set to honor veterans that have passed at Leavenworth Cemetery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seniors with LULAC are set to travel to Leavenworth to honor veterans who have passed that do not have any living family members.

Officials with LULAC Senior Center in Topeka say members are set to attend the funeral ceremony of the “Unattended Internments” for veterans at the Leavenworth National Cemetery at 1 p.m. on June 29.

The organization noted that the service is meant for veterans who have passed away that did not have living family members to represent them. Participants will stand in as family for those veterans.

Officials indicated that members will be taken on a guided tour of the National Cemetery shortly after the service. The tour will allow them to see many famous names buried in the cemetery.

